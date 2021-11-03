Strategic plan for Fremont Fire Department to be presented to city council

The Fremont City Council will hear a strategic plan for the future of the Fremont Fire Department next week.

“Right now, we’re hoping to have the plan at the special city council meeting set for next Tuesday to have it presented by the consulting group,” Fire Chief Todd Bernt said.

Matrix Consulting Group will present the plan to the council at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

Although the fire department has seen an increase in call volume, it has the same number of firefighters per shift now as it did in 1969. Multiple International Association of Firefighters reports determined FFD is in need of an additional fire station and more firefighters.

Many members of the community showed their support for the department at the council’s budget planning meetings and expressed a need to provide it more funding.

In February, the council approved an agreement with Matrix to develop a plan. The consulting agency hosted two public input meetings in July and a survey in August.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg included the hiring of six new firefighters in the 2021-2022/2022-2023 biennial budget in late August.

“I’m very pleased with the process,” he said. “We haven’t done a strategic plan for the fire department, and to have one done, Matrix Consulting has done a great job coming in and evaluating where we’re at.”

The plan will act as a guide for both the fire department and the city to make future decisions, such as adding personnel, fire stations and equipment.

Spellerberg said he is excited to hear the results of the plan, which he said needed to be done in order for the fire department to continue serving the public.

“It was the right timing for it, considering we’re going through the comprehensive plan, too,” he said. “So hopefully this will be a good road map to help council and myself in the future as we move forward with that department.”

Moving forward, Spellerberg said the plan will give the city the necessary tools to continue to improve the fire department.

“Just like we try to do with every department, we want to be the best we can and serve the public the best way that we can,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of the fire department.”

