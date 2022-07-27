 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Street work to start Monday, Aug. 1

Local News

The City of Fremont and J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC, will begin working on pavement rehabilitation, staring Monday, Aug. 1.

Work will take place on Pierce and 11th streets to Linden Avenue.

Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction, crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum.

