Street work to start Monday, Aug. 1

The City of Fremont and J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC, will begin working on pavement rehabilitation, staring Monday, Aug. 1.
Work will take place on Pierce and 11th streets to Linden Avenue.
Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction, crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
