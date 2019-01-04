A stretch of Lincoln Avenue, between Military Avenue and Ninth Street, will be closed during daytime hours next week.
The closure will begin on Monday, Jan. 7, and last approximately one week, according to a press release from the city of Fremont. The main entrance to the Fremont Family YMCA parking lot is expected to remain open.
The closure is necessary to accommodate construction work related to the YMCA.
The work is part of the YMCA’s aquatics center remodeling efforts. With the opening of the Dillon Family Aquatic Center and its Olympic-size pool last year, the two other pools at the YMCA are being converted into additional recreational space, said Fremont Family YMCA President Jerry Rinne.
One of the pools will be turned into a wellness-oriented, CrossFit-type space while the other will be converted into an AstroTurf facility for indoor sports.
The remodel project is being led by Fauss Construction and construction is expected to begin this month, but Lincoln Avenue will be closed for the next week as crews unload sand and concrete to fill the pools.
“They wanted to get all that concrete work done while it’s winter time,” Rinne said.
The full project is expected to be complete around June, and Rinne said additional road closures are unlikely.
A press release issued by the city said that the street would be closed for approximately one week, though Rinne said it was possible for the work to be completed sooner.