Strong wind gusts, plummeting temperatures and light snow possible ahead of holidays

Strong winds are expected to hit eastern Nebraska along with a slight chance of snow just before the Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, strong northwest winds are expected throughout the day, with peak gusts hitting between 40 to 55 miles per hour. Additionally, light snow is expected to begin developing in northeast Nebraska between 3-6 a.m.

The strong front will also result in plummeting temperatures throughout the day that will carry into Thursday, according to Dirk Petersen, meteorologist at the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service Office.

“One thing for sure, winds are probably going to be even stronger than they are on [Tuesday],” he said. “Temperatures are going to be quite cold on Thursday with highs mostly in the 20s.”

The combination of high wind gusts, plummeting temperatures and snow accumulation make travel a risk worth watching out for.

“Any snow that does fall will greatly reduce any kind of visibility when you’re driving because it won’t take too much snow to fall for visibility near zero to occur just because of wind gusts,” he said. “Once you’re getting above 40 miles per hour, it gets pretty bad outside.”