An owl flies across the night sky.
A penguin wears earmuffs and a scarf.
Not far away, a friendly shark swims by a multicolored fish.
All are part of the Fremont Public Schools Elementary Select Work show now on view at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
This show, which features art from students in kindergarten through fourth grades, is on exhibit in the Dugan Gallery. At the same time, works are on display by adult artists Pam Hynek, Janna Harsch and Carole DeBuse. That show is in the Hinds gallery.
The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday at in the Fremont Area Art Association. Admission is free.
Those who attend the colorful show can see artwork featuring the Grinch and a reindeer with a big red nose. In one picture, a white dog with black spots looks ready to eat the food in its dish. In another scene, a whale looks like it’s going to swallow a little boat.
“It transports you into the child’s world,” said Barb Tellatin, exhibits committee member. “Can you walk into a show like this and not smile?”
The select show is representative of work created daily in the elementary schools of FPS.
“Fremont Public Schools Art Specialists Julie Bristol, Jesse Kiefer and Jenny Trapp enter the classrooms, inspiring wonderful works of art,” states FAAA information. “The kids learn about artists, the elements of art (space, line, shape, form, color, value and texture); they learn about different media and techniques. They are able to express themselves in ways no other school subject allows.”
Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director, emphasizes the importance of showcasing student artwork.
Reasons include:
- Recognizing the students’ creativity and mastery of art concepts;
- Provide an opportunity for the public — who may not otherwise have a connection to the schools — a venue in which to see the results of art in our public schools;
- To assure the kids that visual art is an important part of their studies, and should be acknowledged and celebrated the same as any other discipline.
“In addition, it just plain makes you smile!” Gehringer said. “Kids’ art is so honest and happy!”
The show will be on display this month. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.