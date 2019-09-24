College-bound students can visit with representatives from nearly 120 colleges during the Omaha Area College Fair from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at University of Nebraska at Omaha, Sapp Fieldhouse, 60th and Dodge streets. Admission is free.
The College Fair, sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation and the Nebraska Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers, will also feature financial aid presentations.
It is suggested students follow these tips to help them make the most of their college fair visit:
* Before you attend, visit NebraskaCollegeFairs.org to register for a barcode. Print the barcode, or save to your smartphone, and take it to the college fair so college reps can scan your demographic information.
* Determine which colleges you want to visit (a list is available in the college fair article at EducationQuest.org). Arrive early so you have time to visit your top colleges.
* Prepare a list of questions to ask college representatives. Ask about deadlines for admission, scholarship and financial aid applications.
* Attend a financial aid program at the college fair to learn about types of aid and how to apply.