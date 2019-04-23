The creative work of art, music and theater students at Central Community College-Columbus will be featured at the 49th Annual Fine Arts Festival in the Fine Arts Center.
The festival will begin with a theatrical bent at 7 p.m. on Friday with two student-directed, one-act plays that take a comedic look at bad dates that go horribly wrong.
Prior to the one-acts, beginning at 6 p.m., individuals may visit a theatrical design exhibit featuring the work of stagecraft students, including Savanna Hraban of North Bend. The exhibit will be open through the Fine Arts Festival and will include makeup designs, stage sketches, a ladder built by a student and, at some points, students in fairy creature and animal makeup.
On Sunday, attendees will have the opportunity to view original works of art made by students from 2 to 5 p.m. A judge will give a Best of Show Award to the most outstanding piece of art as well as ribbons for first, second and third places in specific media.
A concert by the campus’ instrumental and vocal groups will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Are members of the groups are:
CCC Concert Band – Thomas Brodecky, Howells.
College Choir – Justice Dake, Ames; Lindsay Wirka, Colon; Hraban, North Bend.
The 2019 “Hilltop Review” also will be available at the festival. The magazine features artwork and writing by the following area students: Dake, Ames; Morgan Pinkelman, Wahoo.