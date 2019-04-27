A local donor has provided funds so at least 12 flood-affected youth from Fremont can attend Carol Joy Holling camp for free this summer.
First through 12-graders can spend a week developing friendships and growing self-confidence at the 317-acre residential summer camp near Ashland.
Each week through June and July, trained Summer Ministry Team members lead kids through activities such as a high ropes challenge course, archery, boating, Bible study, horseback riding, creative arts and many other camp activities.
Registration is now open and more information available at CarolJoyHolling.org or by calling 402-944-2544.
The camp serves more than 1,600 campers in the summer and more than 20,000 retreat guests annually. It is a branch of Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM), which was formed in 1975 as part of the Nebraska Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.