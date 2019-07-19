While the event may now have a new name, area residents will still be able to enjoy a trip downtown for plenty of food, fun and smoking hot deals at the first-ever Summer Fest on July 27.
Known for many years as the annual Crazy Days sidewalk sale, this year’s event has been rebranded as Summer Fest by organizer MainStreet of Fremont, but will still feature all of the bargains from a bevy of local businesses that regular attendees are used to.
The first-ever Summer Fest is set for Saturday, July 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. where Main Street from Sixth Street to Second Street will be cordoned off as businesses throughout the area will holding sidewalks sales throughout the day.
This year there will also be a number of related events including children’s activities, street musicians and plenty of food from area restaurants and food trucks.
“We’re really excited to have people come down and have a good time in Downtown Fremont,” Cortney Schaefer, executive director of MainStreet of Fremont, said.
This year events have also been extended an extra block south to 2nd Street to include more businesses in the downtown area in the festivities.
“We have some great restaurants and other businesses in that area, so we wanted to bring them into the event to give people a chance to experience what they have to offer,” Schaefer said.
Summer Fest will include sidewalk sales from a number of area businesses.
Some participating businesses include Lou’s Sporting Goods, Sampter’s, Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, just to name a few.
The event will also provide an opportunity to help celebrate the anniversaries of two longtime Downtown Fremont businesses.
Battiato Shoe Repair is celebrating 100 years in Downtown Fremont, while The Corner Bar is celebrating 38 years in business.
Following Summer Fest sales, which last until 3 p.m. at most businesses, The Corner Bar will be hosting its 38th Anniversary Party with performances from the Taylor Scott Band and SoulTree. SoulTree will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Taylor Scott Band will start at 9:30 and play until 12:30 a.m.
The Taylor Scott Band, based out of Denver, CO, has a repertoire that includes funk, soul, rock and R&B.
Summer Fest will also feature aspiring entrepreneurs from Hope Center for Kids-Fremont who will be selling personally made items.
This year, along with still being able to score a good deal, attendees will also have the chance to support aspiring entrepreneurs from Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
This is the second straight year that kids from the Hope Center will be participating after the program came about through a partnership between several organizations including MainStreet, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Hope Center and several locally owned Downtown Fremont businesses who “adopted” young businesspeople for a similar project in 2018.
During the event last year, kids from the Hope Center sold a variety of items including food, crafts, games, and more.