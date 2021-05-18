Summer Lunch Program returning with meals, classes next week

Although registration is not required for the lunches, participants in the afternoon programs must register beforehand.

For children in kindergarten to eighth grade, the Summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) program will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 to July 30. To register, contact Leah Hladik at 402-727-3055 or leah.hladik@fpsmail.org.

“It’s activities that of course are grade-level appropriate in those different subject matter areas,” Fouraker said.

High school students can participate in nutrition/wellness classes, gardening, running and more through Nebraska Extension. Registration, which will be available in June, can be done through Beth Nacke at 402-727-2775 or bnacke2@unl.edu.

“It’s a way to kind of stay tuned in academically over the summer,” Fouraker said. “Because research has shown that there’s such a high degree of learning loss over the summer for some kids, and it takes a while in the fall for teachers to kind of get them caught back up before they can actually begin the next year.”

During the program’s first five years, Fouraker said Hladik, program director with Fremont Public Schools, tracked the academic performances of those who took part.