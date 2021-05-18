Summer Lunch Program returning with meals, classes next week

Fremont’s Summer Lunch Program will return next week, giving kids in the area a chance to eat, learn and have fun throughout the summer.
The program, which will run from May 24 to July 30, features free lunches and afternoon programs and is a collaboration between the Salvation Army of Fremont, Fremont Area United Way, Fremont Public Schools, Nebraska Extension and churches, businesses and community partners.
While last year’s program was not able to provide onsite meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fremont Presbyterian Church at 520 W. Linden Ave. will once again host meals for the 10th annual program this summer.
“We’re just happy to be able to make this available again to the community,” said Marcia Fouraker, volunteer coordinator with the Presbyterian Church.
The meals are available from children ages 1 to 18 and their parents Monday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program will not run May 31 for Memorial Day and July 5 for the day after the Fourth of July.
Fouraker said the lunch program is vital for children in making sure they’re fed during the summer.
“They come with their families, with their friends, they either walk in if they’re close enough or they get bused in,” she said. “We don’t reach everybody, but we’ve reached quite a few over the years.”
Although registration is not required for the lunches, participants in the afternoon programs must register beforehand.
For children in kindergarten to eighth grade, the Summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) program will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 to July 30. To register, contact Leah Hladik at 402-727-3055 or leah.hladik@fpsmail.org.
“It’s activities that of course are grade-level appropriate in those different subject matter areas,” Fouraker said.
High school students can participate in nutrition/wellness classes, gardening, running and more through Nebraska Extension. Registration, which will be available in June, can be done through Beth Nacke at 402-727-2775 or bnacke2@unl.edu.
“It’s a way to kind of stay tuned in academically over the summer,” Fouraker said. “Because research has shown that there’s such a high degree of learning loss over the summer for some kids, and it takes a while in the fall for teachers to kind of get them caught back up before they can actually begin the next year.”
During the program’s first five years, Fouraker said Hladik, program director with Fremont Public Schools, tracked the academic performances of those who took part.
“Especially with reading, but also math, there were higher marks for the kids that had come,” she said. “And so academically, it’s really made a difference, and I think socially, I think that it’s given kids a chance to meet others and become engaged.”
Additionally, the summer lunch program will also include chapel time from noon to 12:30 p.m., as well as recreational activities.
The program is also seeking volunteers for welcome desk greeter, Spanish/English translator, lunchroom helper, chapel helper and backpack supply helper roles. Interested volunteers can contact Fouraker at 402-719-8276 or mfouraker@msn.com.
Having worked with so many children in the program over the years, Fouraker said she often sees their names come up in the newspaper for academic or athletic accomplishments.
“And if they do well, then maybe there’s a scholarship in it and they can go on to college, I’ve seen that happen, too,” she said. “And so it’s just been, for me at least, kind of rewarding knowing that we’ve touched base with a lot of families over the years.”