The inspiration for the Summer Musical Camp came from other camps held by Fremont Public Schools, like football, baseball and track, said Mark Harman, director of vocal music at Fremont High school.
“I think those are all really great experiences for our students,” he said. “So what we wanted was a camp experience that was a similar thing for our students who are equally interested and talented in music.”
This year’s seventh annual Summer Musical Camp will culminate on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Fremont High School with a performance of “Aladdin Jr.” Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the free performance will start at 10:30 a.m.
The production features children in grades 3 through 6, and the camp takes place July 29 through Aug. 3. Every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 45 children run-through rehearsal, blocking and singing on the auditorium stage.
Because the students only have five days to rehearse, Harman, who is co-directing the musical, said the performances hold off on large set designs and costumes.
“Those elements of theater, we sort of make secondary,” he said. “Really, the idea is just to expose them to the barebones, the nuts-and-bolts to getting the show off the ground and making it happen.”
“Aladdin Jr.” is based on the 1992 animated Disney film, which also saw a live-action remake last May. The 45-minute production features songs from the film, as well as its 2011 musical adaptation.
The camp takes anyone who signs up for the program, with role auditions and a lesson over theater terminology taking place Monday morning. Over the lunch break, Harman said he and co-director Caitie Hays determine which kids are capable of taking the bigger parts.
Harman said the main goal of the program is to get children an educationally grounded and positive experience in musical theater.
“I think it’s an opportunity for us to expose students to things that are going to be fulfilling for them as they start to make decisions about their future, what opportunities are available for them at the high school and how can those opportunities be the best possible opportunity for them,” he said.
Hays said it’s important to get young children engaged in theater at a young age so that they won’t be hesitant to take part when they get to high school.
“I think for the kids, theater and music teach some soft skills that you don’t get in some other camps,” she said. “But the arts also grow you as a person, and they grow you especially in your self-confidence and so many different things that it’s just good for the kids to get it, especially at this age.”
Max McBratney, 10, will play the role of Aladdin for the musical. He said his favorite part of the musical is getting to be up on stage and play an entirely different person.
“I like just singing and dancing and getting to be a character,” he said. “Because if last year you didn’t do as good as you wanted, you can learn from last year and do better for this part.”
The role of Jasmine will be played by Morgan Muller, 11, who described her character as “sassy.” Like McBratney, she said she enjoyed getting to put her own spin on a character.
“If you want to, you can have your character be happy, sad or nice,” she said. “You can tell the story for your character.”
This year’s Summer Musical Camp is the last for Mathen Hughes, 11, who will play the role of the Genie. He said he’s no stranger to wacky roles like this one and loves to perform up on stage.
“This year, since I’m one of the older people in the group, I get to be a role model for younger ones and help them become actors,” he said.
The Summer Musical Camp not only exposes children to the technical side of the theater, Harman said, but also allows them to grow creatively through taking different roles.
“I really want that for all of our students, the opportunity to grow and be something greater than they realize they can be,” he said. “And I think this is a really great way to have that outlet.”