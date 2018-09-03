It’s been seven years since the Summit Grove Cemetery Preservation Group began a Dodge County-backed effort to restore the pioneer-era Summit Grove Cemetery, which had become overrun with weeds, and whose 100 or so gravestones had fallen into disrepair.
And those efforts are still going strong, members of the group told the Dodge County Board of Supervisors at the board’s Aug. 29 meeting.
Despite spring rains that caused some delays, the area continued to be neatly manicured and maintained throughout the past year. A crumbling mausoleum was “painstakingly” reconstructed. And the group even launched a new website to log the histories and family trees of each of the North Bend cemetery’s historic residents, the earliest of whom—John Davidson—was born in 1807.
All of that was included in the group’s annual report to the Board of Supervisors, who praised the group’s members for their work.
“There are probably thousands of cemeteries like this around the country that don’t have dedicated individuals like yourselves to head up these efforts and so it’s a very noble cause,” Supervisor James Vaughan said.
The new website was spearheaded by group member Diane Emanuel. Located at www.forevermissed.com (just search for the Summit Grove Cemetery in the search bar), the website contains a list of 70 or so names of those who are buried in the cemetery. It includes their birth years and death years, as well as detailed outlines of their family trees and ancestries.
There are compilations of obituaries and wedding announcements that recall intimate details of these individuals’ lives.
There’s the obituary for William McPherson, born in 1837 and died in 1913, described as “one of the early settlers of the Webster neighborhood in Dodge County.”
“William McPherson was known to almost everyone in this part of the country,” the obituary reads. “To most people, he was known as ‘Uncle Billy’ or ‘Grandpa.’ He had many friends wherever he was known. Those who knew him well, knew him as a wonderfully good hearted man.”
Then there’s the sad story of Hugh McPherson, who was killed by a train while working on a trainyard in Lincoln in 1905, when he was 22. There’s also a recounting of a wedding between Anna Bryan and George Cruickshank, linking two of the families represented in the cemetery together.
“I’ve been digging through all the North Bend Eagle archives, pulling up all the obituaries that I can, trying to enter those into that website,” Emanuel told the board. “We’re just trying to get whatever we can for these people that basically have been forgotten for 50 years,”
“It’s been a very interesting journey for me to go through and dig up all those old articles,” she added. “It’s amazing what those people went through, you just don’t realize.”
The cemetery also features an interactive tie-in with the website—a memorial bench, installed by West Point Monument, includes a barcode that any smartphone phone scan. Scanning it takes visitors to the website.
“Relatives can get on that site, add their own information to it also, so we have more history on the cemetery and on the people that are buried in it,” Emanuel added.
At the site itself, there has also been improvements, says Martin Casey Jones, president of the Summit Grove Preservation Group.
Roch Emanuel helped to reassemble the crumbled “Bryan Mausoleum”—where members of the Bryan family are buried. It had been “dynamited by vandals,” Jones said.
“Painstakingly, Roch put that thing back together, using approximately 98 percent of the original arch,” Jones said.
The group also rebuilt a perimeter fence around the mausoleum that had also been destroyed.
“We’re very proud of that area,” Jones said.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors first voted to support the group of citizens in 2011, according to Tribune reports at the time. At the board meeting, Supervisors voted to dissolve the Summit Grove Cemetery Association, whose members had all long since died, and whose last known meeting minutes were taken in 1892. The board contributed $1,000 to cleanup efforts at the time.
Jones told the board at the time that, as a Veterans of Foreign Wars officer, he first visited the cemetery seeking graves of veterans. He ultimately found two—belonging to World War I vet Guy Robertson and World War II vet Frank Ferguson.
“As I gazed about I was amazed at the condition of the cemetery, the brush, the volunteer trees, toppled stones, and the complete destruction of the mausoleum,” Jones said in 2011. “I said to myself, I can’t, with any good faith and heart, do something with these veteran graves and not do something for the balance of the cemetery.”