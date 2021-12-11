Superintendents comment on NSEA survey

Fremont Public Schools Mark Shepard said problems discussed in a recent statewide survey have been taking place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) survey has shown:

• Increases in mental health concerns among teachers and students.

• Staff dissatisfaction and shortages within Nebraska school districts.

• One-third of all those who participated in the survey plan to leave their district – this equates to more than 1,000 teachers leaving their school. Reasons for leaving could be the result of going another district, retirement or leaving the teaching profession altogether.

When separated by region, the southeast region showed similar results to those of the statewide survey.

Dodge, Cuming and Saunders counties are included in this region.

From this region:

• 98% of members say there are substitute teacher shortages.

• 79% say they are seeing an increase in student mental health decline.

• 72% say they have had to cover colleague’s classes.

• 56% say they are more stressed than the previous year.

• 42% say they are not being given enough planning time to do their job effectively.

Local administrators shared their thoughts on the survey.

Shepard stressed that these problems have been going on prior to the pandemic.

“The substitute shortage is real,” Shepard said. “We talked about it publicly. We are in need of sub teachers. This is not a new problem.”

Shepard talked about challenges.

“A lot of our subs are coming from retirement,” he said. “So the pandemic made it difficult for them to come back”

He told how the district has been working to help alleviate the probem.

“We've done some things to help mitigate, and it has worked to some degree,” Shepard said. “We take local substitute certificates, so people with two years of college can come in and sub after they pass a background check. We have utilized our paraprofessionals.”

Shepard also said the increase in staff/student mental concerns and stress is a problem.

“Absolutely. In the last two years we have added two social workers, and we've utilized some of the federal money to support that,” Shepard said.

Shepard also said, however, that FPS does not have large numbers of staff members leaving the district nor has issues with salaries amongst its staff.

“We have not experienced that,” Shepard said. “We have a very vocal staff. We work closely with our local teachers union. We work together to identify their needs and negotiating terms. Our school board values teachers. Our salary and benefits packages reflect that.”

Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said his district hasn't seen problems with shortages, but emphasized that it has struggled with other aspects of the pandemic.

“We have some sub shortages but it's not terrible,” Ptomey said. “It’s not much compared to any other year. We have staff built in that come in. We have a lot of support. We have local subs that come only to us, for example, my wife. I can see that being an issue in other districts but for us, we are pretty fortunate.”

The biggest problem Ptomey said is affecting that district is mental health not just among staff but students, a problem that the pandemic has only made worse.

“I do think there has been an effect on kids' anxiety levels,” Ptomey said. “We hired another mental health counselor, using federal money because of the pandemic, which brings our number to two now.”

He cited the toll.

“You can see the student’s stress and anxiety,” Ptomey said. “We lost a student recently because of mental health. It was a huge take on our staff and our students. I had a coach telling me about how he spends 20-30% of his coaching time helping his kids with mental health as opposed to doing X’s and O’s.”

Much like FPS, Ptomey said Cedar Bluffs is not experiencing the shortages or salaries issues.

“I don't see it as too big of an issue here,” Ptomey said. “Our staff are relatively happy here. I don't see that as an issue. I don't think we will see a lot of turnover. I don't know if that has anything to do with students being online or in person, but we aren't seeing anything like that.”

