Support group offers Fresh Hope

Strong began attending a Fresh Hope group a few years ago and soon began training as a facilitator.

She said another person started the Fresh Hope group in Fremont and she took over in June.

“I love it,” Strong said. “I love to help other people in their recovery and it helps me by helping others and sharing what I’ve been through and what helped me.”

Luers became involved in Fresh Hope after she and her sister were looking for a group. Luers said she was seeking for a way she could grow as a loved one.

She became a facilitator in 2018, when she was an intern at the Open Door Mission in Omaha. There, Luers worked with women who not only had a mental health diagnosis, but also had an addiction.

That’s what is nice about Fresh Hope, Luers said. It covers a wide array of situations like grief or substance abuse and emotions people experience with a mental illness or behavior.

Luers served as a facilitator for about three months. After that, she opted to take more of a backseat role so she could focus on her job as a therapist.

“I go with the intention of expressing my views as a loved one and what I’ve been through as a loved one,” she said.