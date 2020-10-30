Support group offers Fresh Hope

About 20 years ago, Shari Strong was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
“Really, the only reason I got through it was because I had my hope in God,” said Strong, who lives in Fremont. “I went through about seven very bad years and my cousin tells other people that God basically brought me back from the dead.”
Strong has seen progress.
“I’ve been pretty much in remission for about eight years — and that’s with the help of medication and therapy as well, because I believe God uses those things,” she said. “But (God) was definitely a part of that healing.”
More recently, Strong was looking for a support group for people with a mental health diagnosis when she learned about Fresh Hope.
Fresh Hope is a network of Christian peer support groups for those who have mental illnesses and their loved ones.
The Rev. Brad Hoefs, pastor of Community of Grace Church in Elkhorn, founded Fresh Hope in 2009 after his own mental health diagnosis. Fresh Hope now has support groups in more than seven countries.
Today, Strong is a peer facilitator of a group in Fremont and Janelle Luers of Wahoo is a co-facilitator. Luers is a therapist at Rupert Dunklau Center for Healthy Families — Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska in Fremont.
Luers has a brother who has a mental health diagnosis. She lost another brother to suicide.
The Fresh Hope group in Fremont meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays in The Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St. Admission is free.
Strong said the ongoing group provides a safe place for participants to discuss issues and help one another. She and Luers compare Fresh Hope to groups in which there is anonymity and it’s stressed to participants that what’s said in the group stays there.
Fresh Hope also has a Hope Coaching program, which is similar to groups with sponsors who other participants can call.
Facilitators are trained and use the Fresh Hope curriculum at meetings.
“We offer empathy and practice active listening for the people who come in and it’s a very open discussion,” Luers said.
Support Local Journalism
Certain subjects such as relationships or coping skills are discussed, Strong said.
The group is open to men and women ages 18 and over. Strong said there is a group for teenagers, which takes place on Tuesdays in Elkhorn.
About five adults now meet on Monday nights at the downtown Lighthouse center, which allows for social distancing, and Strong and Luers hope more will attend.
Strong began attending a Fresh Hope group a few years ago and soon began training as a facilitator.
She said another person started the Fresh Hope group in Fremont and she took over in June.
“I love it,” Strong said. “I love to help other people in their recovery and it helps me by helping others and sharing what I’ve been through and what helped me.”
Luers became involved in Fresh Hope after she and her sister were looking for a group. Luers said she was seeking for a way she could grow as a loved one.
She became a facilitator in 2018, when she was an intern at the Open Door Mission in Omaha. There, Luers worked with women who not only had a mental health diagnosis, but also had an addiction.
That’s what is nice about Fresh Hope, Luers said. It covers a wide array of situations like grief or substance abuse and emotions people experience with a mental illness or behavior.
Luers served as a facilitator for about three months. After that, she opted to take more of a backseat role so she could focus on her job as a therapist.
“I go with the intention of expressing my views as a loved one and what I’ve been through as a loved one,” she said.
The women invite more people to attend and find help through the group.
Strong believes some of the best parts about a Fresh Hope group are the relationships that are built and the encouragement and support attendees and facilitators receive.
“I always feel better when I leave even if I wasn’t feeling that bad when I went,” Strong said.
Strong noted that Hoefs published his book, “Fresh Hope — Living Well in Spite of a Mental Health Diagnosis,” in 2013, but meeting attendees don’t need to buy a book.
More information about Fresh Hope is available at https://www.freshhope.us.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.