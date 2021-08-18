 Skip to main content
Supportive Singles group to gather on Aug. 24
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Dairy Queen, 2222 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

