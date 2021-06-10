 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supportive Singles plan June 15 gathering
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Supportive Singles plan June 15 gathering

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Gringo’s Cantina, 1950 N. Bell St., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News