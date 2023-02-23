Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at San Ann’a Pizza and Mexican, 1945 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
