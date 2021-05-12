 Skip to main content
Supportive Singles plans May 18 gathering
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

