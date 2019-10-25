Connie Heisler calls it a way to get together.
On Saturday, area residents are invited to a “ ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Juke Box Dance.”
The Oct. 26 event runs from 7:30-11 p.m., at the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N Main St.
Admission is free.
Although sponsored by the Fremont Supportive Singles group, the event is open to everyone — singles and married people, said Heisler, president.
Many singles don’t attend different functions. Heisler also said many people have told her that they don’t know how to meet others and say there’s nothing to do in Fremont.
“This is a good way to get together,” she noted. “We’d like married couples to bring their single friends.”
Attendees are invited to come, sit and listen to the music and/or dance.
Free line dancing will be taught from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Heisler said the event began after a man called and asked if the group had ever thought of having dances.
“I’ve thought about it, but that’s as far as it’s gone,” she said.
Dennis Witthuhn said he was a former disc jockey, still has the equipment and said he’d help.
Heisler, who’s also president of the Eagles Auxiliary, asked about having a dance and the group was receptive to the idea.
Supportive Singles is a group for men and women that meets on the first and third Tuesdays for lunch and also for an evening meal on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
More dances are planned. A dance is planned from 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Eagles Club. After that, dances will take place on the third Saturday of each month.
More information is available at 402-660-8474.