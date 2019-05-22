Are you tired of eating alone?
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Imperial Palace inside the Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
