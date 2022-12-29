 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supportive Singles to gather for lunch

Local News

Supportive Singles, a group for men and women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Martini’s Café, 250 E. Fifth St. in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

