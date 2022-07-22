Surprise outdoor concert brings blessings

Autumn Johnson saw the dejected looks on the students’ faces.

The students were part of Spoudazo, a Christian high school music and drama ministry. With this ministry, students spend weeks practicing for a show, before hitting the road with adult leaders to stage performances at various locations.

Recently, students were preparing for a performance in a Dubuque, Iowa, church.

It was 7 p.m. and no one had come to see the show.

Kids and leaders thought people might have mistakenly thought the show would start at 7:30 p.m.

That wasn’t the case.

“It just kept getting later and nobody was coming,” said Johnson, the show’s producer. “The kids were very sad at that point.”

Yet what happened next would energize students for the rest of their tour.

This was the 29th year that First Lutheran Church in Fremont hosted Spoudazo, said coordinator Dawn Koehlmoos. Seventeen students, mostly high school age, from eight different churches took part in the 2022 tour.

Students began rehearsals for the show after school got out. At first, they practiced once a week and then twice a week for the tour set from July 12-17, said Kaleb Jorgensen, chaplain.

Rehearsals included time for students to learn the songs, which included “This Could Change Everything,” “Yes He Can” and “Rescue Story.” Practices also included devotionals.

The tour consisted of eight performances, starting with a concert during the John C. Fremont Days festival. Students then performed at churches in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, before giving a home concert at First Lutheran.

Jorgensen cites the program’s importance.

“It helps re-establish faith, which I feel like in this day and age with technology kind of gets pushed to the side,” he said.

The program also gives students a place to connect with others their age.

“A lot of kids meet people they didn’t think they would ever connect well with and it’s really cool seeing that happen,” Jorgensen said. “The end goal is that they find a family of people that will always have their back even when life gets tough.”

The theme of the show was “No Escaping His Love,” with the idea that people can run from God, but he’ll find his way to them.

Jorgensen thinks that sort of happened during a Thursday night performance when no one showed up for the program.

After seeing how sad students were, the college leaders knew they had to do something, Johnson said. They gave the students a pep talk, reassuring them they did nothing wrong.

And they gave the kids two options.

They could sing inside the church for God and themselves.

Or they could take their performance outside and sing for whomever was passing by.

Students chose the second alternative. So leaders and students took risers, speakers and microphones outside.

While they were setting up, an older couple in a house across the street brought out lawn chairs and sat down. People in the house next door came out and sat on their porch to listen.

The kids began to sing. People driving by honked their horns. The one vehicle driver stopped and rolled down a window to listen.

At one point, an older couple and a child came by and stopped to listen.

One adult leader Livestreamed the performance for Facebook and Johnson did so for Instagram for a while.

At the end, the students sang “Amazing Grace.” College and adult leaders joined them on the risers.

“That was true and pure worship altogether and it didn’t matter that we were outside. It didn’t matter who was watching. It was just so powerful. I think half of us were crying by the end of that,” Johnson said.

Afterward, students and leaders gathered in a circle to pray to give glory to God for providing them with the opportunity. People poured their hearts out during the prayer.

“That kind of prayer, that kind of performance usually happens on the last night of the tour, because emotions are high and everyone has spent so much time together, but this was completely different from anything I and a lot of other people had ever experienced with Spoudazo,” Johnson said. “It was a really beautiful time to pray together and thank God for everything.”

Koehlmoos said if even one person had attended the concert inside the church, the group never would have moved outside.

But because they moved outdoors, they got a whole new audience and were energized.

“They took their energy to a whole new level and they maintained that for the rest of the week,” Koehlmoos said. “That was a huge turning point.”

Johnson made a post about the experience with photos and video on Facebook.

A woman, named Nancy Schadle, made a comment on the post.

Schadle said she and her husband and a granddaughter saw the performance, which she described as a blessing. She added how refreshing it was to see young people with a heart to worship God.

The woman was sad to learn no one had come to the show, but glad students and leaders didn’t just pack up and leave.

Schadle made reference to a parable Jesus told about people who were invited to a feast, but didn’t come. When that happened, the man hosting the event had his servants go to the highway to bring anybody they could find to the feast.

She compared the Spoudazo event to that parable.

“When those who were invited didn’t come, you went out to draw them in from the street side,” she wrote. “May the Lord continue to bless your team as you step out in faith and obedience and do what He’s called you to do.”

Johnson was touched by the comment.

“It was really cool that she was able to find us on Facebook,” Johnson added.

Now, group organizers are looking to the future.

“We want to make it to Year 30,” Jorgensen said. “Ultimately, I would like to see this go on for as long as I’m alive. We feel like there’s a lot of potential out there.”

Jorgensen is looking at ways to reach students.

“I would encourage people to check it out,” Jorgensen said. “We’re going to try and post things more on social media so people kind of get an idea for what this group is. We want to utilize those platforms to kind of get us out there for next year.”