Survey for Strategic Highway Safety Plan is now live

Local News

The Nebraska Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska State Patrol and other transportation partners are updating the Nebraska Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) for 2022-2026 and requesting input from the public via an online survey available at ndot.info/shsp. The survey will be available through Oct. 21.

Input on the survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, will help determine critical emphasis areas for the next Nebraska SHSP. The survey also solicits input on causes of serious crashes and effective safety strategies to eliminate serious crashes on Nebraska’s roads.

The Nebraska SHSP is a data-driven, strategic plan that makes progress towards the goal of eliminating fatal and serious injury crashes on Nebraska roads. The plan is updated every five years and contains critical emphasis areas to address things that are most commonly involved in serious crashes. The current plan can be found on NDOT’s website.

