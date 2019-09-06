Young professionals in and around Fremont can take part in a survey about their experiences in the area.
The survey is conducted by the Fremont Area Young Professionals, whose mission is to develop, connect, empower and retain young professionals through education, volunteer and networking opportunities.
Participants have until Sept. 12 to complete the survey, which can be found online. Those who complete the survey will be eligible to win a $50 Visa gift card.
Kelly Gentrup, housing program manager for the Greater Fremont Development Council and survey creator, said the community of Fremont is continuing to grow and attract talent, but people need to be wondering why this is happening.
“The Fremont Area Young Professionals is a great organization for those who are calling Fremont home to get involved right away,” she said. “Unfortunately, this organization isn’t well known and we want to change that by gaining feedback on the current needs of young people living and working in the Fremont area.”
The first half of the survey focuses on getting to know the participant through basic questions and what led them to Fremont. It will also ask them what they value in a community and how they feel Fremont caters to those needs.
The survey’s second half asks questions catered more toward FAYP itself, Gentrup said, and what kind of future programming or events would lead them to get more involved with the organization.
“The feedback we receive will be used to learn how our younger generation can contribute more to the growth of this community and be involved with its future,” she said.
FAYP President Spencer Wilson said the organization plans to use the survey for its strategic planning process and future programming decisions.
“Mainly what we’re trying to do is grow the area with young professionals,” he said, “and we’ll use the results of the survey to do that.”
Those interested in joining FAYP or taking part in the survey before Sept. 12 can reach out to the group’s Facebook page.