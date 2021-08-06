Survey launched for study on Fremont Fire Department

Members of the Fremont community can give their input for a study on the Fremont Fire Department.
The survey, which is available to take at surveymonkey.com/r/FremontFD until Aug. 13 at 5 p.m., is part of Matrix Consulting Group’s strategic plan to help guide the direction of FFD for the next five to 10 years.
Multiple reports have stated that more firefighters and an additional fire station are needed for FFD, which has not seen an increase in firefighters per shift in more than 50 years.
The Fremont City Council approved an agreement with Matrix in February and in mid-July, two public meetings with Fire Chief Todd Bernt and Matrix Manager Aaron Baggarly were held.
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in our call volume, we’re seeing an increase in the city, the city’s growing,” Bernt said at the first meeting on July 14. “So we determined that we needed a consultant to come in and get us a short-term plan and a long-term plan to where we need to be.”
Baggarly said that information from the two meetings was used as a basis for the survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete.
The survey asks participants to select expectations they have for the fire department, as well as their top concerns or worries. All responses are anonymous.
Additionally, the survey asks participants to rank services provided by FFD from most important to least important, including:
- Fire calls including structure fires, vehicle fires, trash and other types of fires;
- Technical rescue including water, ice, trench, confined space and rope rescues;
- Medical calls including all types of medical issues and motor vehicle accidents;
- Hazardous materials response;
- Business inspections and fire pre-planning inspections;
- Public fire/EMS education including fire station tours, visits to schools and changing batteries in smoke detectors for elderly and disabled persons;
- Fire investigations; and
- Public displays and events such as the annual open house.
The survey also asks for participants to list any services they feel the fire department should provide that are not listed.
Those with questions about completing the survey can contact Lead Project Analyst Robert Finn at rfinn@matrixcg.net.