Survey launched for study on Fremont Fire Department

Members of the Fremont community can give their input for a study on the Fremont Fire Department.

The survey, which is available to take at surveymonkey.com/r/FremontFD until Aug. 13 at 5 p.m., is part of Matrix Consulting Group’s strategic plan to help guide the direction of FFD for the next five to 10 years.

Multiple reports have stated that more firefighters and an additional fire station are needed for FFD, which has not seen an increase in firefighters per shift in more than 50 years.

The Fremont City Council approved an agreement with Matrix in February and in mid-July, two public meetings with Fire Chief Todd Bernt and Matrix Manager Aaron Baggarly were held.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in our call volume, we’re seeing an increase in the city, the city’s growing,” Bernt said at the first meeting on July 14. “So we determined that we needed a consultant to come in and get us a short-term plan and a long-term plan to where we need to be.”

Baggarly said that information from the two meetings was used as a basis for the survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}