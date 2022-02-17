 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surveys will be hitting hunters’ inboxes soon

  • Updated
Nebraska Game and Parks

Hunters of upland and small game, waterfowl, fall turkey and deer will receive emailed invitations to participate in surveys about their harvest and hunting experiences.

These surveys, which the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission uses to estimate harvest, hunter participation and satisfaction — and to inform management decisions — will be emailed over several weeks. Surveys generally are available to participants for two weeks starting from the initial invitation.

Hunters who receive the invitation but have not responded to the survey will receive a reminder message midway through the survey period.

For hunters without internet access or who have not included an email address when they purchased their permit, the surveys will be available on the Game and Parks website.

Those who hunted multiple types of game may receive invitations to surveys specific to those game species and should complete each one.

Results from these annual surveys will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org when they become available.

