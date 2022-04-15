Suspect arrested for arson in house fire

Dodge County deputies have arrested a man suspected of arson in connection with a house fire that occurred Thursday at Ames.

Timothy J. Ladehoff, 29, of Ames has been arrested for second-degree arson.

No one was injured in the fire, which destroyed the home at 2076 County Road 15 Boulevard.

The Fremont Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. After arriving, firefighters advised that the blaze was potentially a case of arson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the scene and after an investigation assisted by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

With assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was apprehended in Rogers, after fleeing the original fire scene in Ames. Rogers is a village in Colfax County and is about 15 miles west of Ames.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Chief Carl Nielsen said firefighters used between 40,000 and 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

Nielsen told the Fremont Tribune Friday morning that the structure is a total loss and the fire is believed to have started in the basement.

Nielsen said when firefighters arrived fire was coming out of the basement windows and was on the back side of the house.

Firefighters attempted to get into the structure, but the floor had been compromised so they fought the blaze from the outside.

Due to the older building’s construction, fire was able to travel up one wall, across the roof and down the other wall. Winds coming from the west spread the fire.

“You had all that wind blowing in there pushing the fire all over,” he said. “It was pretty windy at the onset. After the sun went down, the wind kind of died.”

It took approximately three hours to get the fire under control.

Water had to be hauled from County Road 19 and U.S. Highway 30, where the county’s shed is – an estimated distance of 4 ½ miles from the fire scene.

Nielsen said fire departments responded with tanker trucks with water and tanks were erected.

“We put portable tanks on the ground so they could just dump and go,” he said.

Fremont Rural firefighters initially responded to the fire.

They called the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid tankers and manpower and Fremont Fire Department for a rescue squad.

“When they (Fremont rural) were on their way out there, they started seeing and smelling smoke so they had Nickerson respond with tankers and we were still running a little short on water a little ways into the fire so we had Hooper come down with a tanker,” Nielsen said.

An estimated 35 to 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Nielsen said a family lives in the home. A couple pets were missing as of Friday morning.

“We’re unsure if they got out and ran away or were still in there,” he said.

Firefighters stayed on site until 10:30 p.m. Some returned at about 5 a.m. Friday to extinguish fire that had rekindled.

