 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Suspects make escape into Douglas County after Saunders County pursuit

  • 0
Local News

A stolen snow blower led Saunders County law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with suspects fleeing toward Omaha.

On Tuesday, an unknown vehicle fled Bomgaars in Wahoo with a stolen snow blower.

Employees of the business immediately called the sheriff’s department.

“The employees from Bomgaars called, and within just a few minutes we had the vehicle that they called about, description with the stolen snow blower,” Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said.

The pursuit continued around the city of Wahoo, before it was canceled after the suspects made it into Douglas County.

“They were on State Highway 109, north of Wahoo,” Stukenholtz said.

Law enforcement located the suspects at County Road V and they turned off on Country Road X.

“From there, they got on U.S. Highway 77 down to the 77/92 junction and then took State Highway 92 to Omaha,” Stukenholtz said. “We last saw the vehicle on Highway 92 and 275. At that point we terminated the pursuit.”

People are also reading…

The investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve obtained additional information and believe we will probably make an arrest soon,” Stukenholtz said.

More information will be released once an arrest is made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police probe local burglary

Police probe local burglary

At approximately 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15, Fremont Police investigated a burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of North Pine Street.

Watch Now: Related Video

Reindeer vs. wind farms: Lapland herders fight to protect traditional lifestyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News