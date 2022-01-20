Suspects make escape into Douglas County after Saunders County pursuit

A stolen snow blower led Saunders County law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with suspects fleeing toward Omaha.

On Tuesday, an unknown vehicle fled Bomgaars in Wahoo with a stolen snow blower.

Employees of the business immediately called the sheriff’s department.

“The employees from Bomgaars called, and within just a few minutes we had the vehicle that they called about, description with the stolen snow blower,” Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said.

The pursuit continued around the city of Wahoo, before it was canceled after the suspects made it into Douglas County.

“They were on State Highway 109, north of Wahoo,” Stukenholtz said.

Law enforcement located the suspects at County Road V and they turned off on Country Road X.

“From there, they got on U.S. Highway 77 down to the 77/92 junction and then took State Highway 92 to Omaha,” Stukenholtz said. “We last saw the vehicle on Highway 92 and 275. At that point we terminated the pursuit.”

The investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve obtained additional information and believe we will probably make an arrest soon,” Stukenholtz said.

More information will be released once an arrest is made.

