The Fremont Antique Car Club’s 52nd Annual Swap Meet is set for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Christensen Field in Fremont.
The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Vendors will be buying, selling and trading car parts, antiques, crafts and collectibles. There also will be a car corral, which consists of vintage or collectors’ cars for sale.
The club will be having a giveaway drawing for a pedal car inside the main Christensen Field arena. Concessions will be available.