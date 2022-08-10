Swine show at the Dodge County Fair

Brooklyn Reynolds carries the reminders wherever she goes.

On her cell phone, she has a photo of a special pig named “Flash.”

She has a little tattoo of a pig on her wrist and some words on her forearm – which both remind the teen of her mom.

Brooklyn is a 4-H’er, who has shown swine competitively for years. She lives in rural Hooper with her parents, BJ and Mary Jo.

Now 18, this was Brooklyn’s last year for showing animals at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

But while looking forward to college, Brooklyn recently shared some 4-H recollections.

“I started showing pigs when I was 3 or 4 (years old) in Pee Wee Showmanship in Dodge County,” Brooklyn said.

She showed other people’s pigs back then.

Brooklyn was 8 when she started showing her own pigs and has done so for the last 10 years.

For Brooklyn and her 14-year-old sister, Gracie, showing swine is a family endeavor.

Their mom grew up showing hogs.

“It’s something my whole family can do together,” Brooklyn said. “We walk them (the pigs) together daily.”

Brooklyn points out the responsibility a 4-H’er learns when caring for animals.

“These animals have to get fed daily,” Brooklyn said. “They get walked and washed daily.”

Their pigs get lotion, too, so they have the best skin and hair for the show ring.

“Our pigs are very spoiled,” Brooklyn said.

The Reynolds have gilts, which are sold to breeders, and males that go to market after the Nebraska State Fair has ended.

Market swine then become food.

“It’s very tough,” she said quietly.

She explained why.

Brooklyn and other 4-H’ers get pigs as 40- to 50-pound babies in February or March.

These animals grow to be about 300 pounds.

“You’re with them their whole lives,” Brooklyn said. “You get really connected to them. I still remember some of the first pigs I showed and when they went to market.”

One of her favorites was a pig she had last year named, “Flash.”

“He was very unique,” she said. “His coloring was very different. He was a very sweet pig.”

Flash was smart, too.

“They’re all smart,” she added, noting how quickly they catch on to their routines.

And pigs have good memories.

She recalled one purebred Hereford pig.

“We sold her to a breeder and three to four years later, we went to visit and she remembered me,” Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn remembers Flash, whom she showed at the Nebraska State Fair before he went to market.

She believes it’s important that people know about agriculture and where their food comes from – and that farm kids put in the work, knowing what will happen to their market animals.

“You know going in where your animal’s going to end up—so that’s really hard—but you have to understand that without these animals, you wouldn’t have food,” she said.

Brooklyn appreciates the opportunities she’s had through 4-H.

She’s had many leadership positions. She was part of the Nebraska Swine Circuit Junior Board, which involves a series of shows across the state each weekend in June.

“I met a lot of friends and families through that,” she said.

She cites the camaraderie that exists between show kids and recalls one year during the Nebraska State Fair, when about 20 to 30 kids played football in the arena, knowing they’d compete against each other the next day.

“That was pretty awesome,” she said, adding that while show kids compete, they’re still friends.

Brooklyn stresses that anyone can join 4-H.

“I always want everyone to know – for 4-H and FFA – that’s they’re for everyone,” Brooklyn said. “You don’t have to live on a farm. You can have any interest in the world. You will always find a project or event for you.”

Brooklyn, a 2022 Logan View High School graduate, is looking toward the future.

She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earn a double major in elementary education with early childhood education and also ag education.

The teen will take along some tender reminders.

They include the tiny cartoon-like drawing of a pig on Brooklyn’s wrist. Her mom drew that little pig and Brooklyn drew a pig for a tattoo for her mom.

The tiny wrist tattoo reminds Brooklyn of her mom, who got her started showing pigs.

“It’s something we both love,” Brooklyn said.

On her left forearm, Brooklyn has the words “No matter where…” – written in her mom’s handwriting.

Her mom has the tattooed words, “No matter what…” in Brooklyn’s handwriting.

The words are significant.

“With me going to college, we will talk daily and love each other so much, no matter where we’re at or what happens,” Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn pulls out her cell phone with the background photo of Flash. Looking at Flash, an average observer could see a sense of intelligence mixed with affection and even glee.

For Brooklyn, it’s a photo of remembrance.

“You always have the memories,” she said.