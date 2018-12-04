Local residents will get the chance to step into Christmas past at the annual Holiday Open House at May Museum tonight.
There will be traditional German Springerle cookies, classically decorated Christmas trees, and holiday music courtesy of Richard Rader from 7-9 tonight in the decorated Louis E. May Museum at 1643 N. Nye Ave.
The open house is free to the public, and according to Museum Secretary Pam Pettitt it is a great opportunity for people to experience the historical Nye House in a different light.
“There’s something special about being in the museum at night,” she said. “It just has a different feeling to it — and there’s not a lot of chances throughout the year to see what it’s like inside during the evening.”
Attendees of the open house will get to bask in the unique aura of the May Museum after dark while enjoying light refreshments provided by Kate Clausen.
Clausen has a unique historical connection to the museum, as she is the great, great-grandaughter of Nye family’s tea maid.
The Nye House — which houses the May Museum — was built by Theron Nye in 1874 before being remodeled to near what it looks like today by his son during a period of time between 1901-1912.
One refreshment available during the open house will be traditional German Springerle cookies made by Joe Dickmeyer. German Springerle cookies feature an embossed design which is made by pressing a mold onto rolled dough and allowing the impression to dry before baking.
Museum staff and volunteers also have decorated 10 Christmas trees which are adorned with vintage decorations and are located throughout the various rooms in the museum.
“We feel that this is our Christmas gift to the community,” Museum Director Jeff Kappeler told the Tribune in 2014. “Some people may feel that they can’t afford to come, so this is a good time to see the museum decorated at Christmas time.”
Rader, a local pianist, also will be providing musical entertainment as guests peruse the museum.
The May Museum Holiday Gift Shop will be open during the open house where people can buy holiday themed ornaments — like tiny houses and German smokers.
The May Museum Holiday Gift Shop is also open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.