As you may know, I prefer to read fiction, especially quality novels, over nonfiction. I think I’ve long equated nonfiction writing with history textbooks, which tend to be very boring even when they are full of truly interesting moments in time.

If my history textbooks had been written by people like Joan Didion, however, I would have eaten them up and gone looking for more information to slake my sudden thirst for knowledge about past events. While reading the essays in “The White Album,” that’s exactly what I did; of course, nowadays, we have Google at our fingertips, so it’s much easier to find and add those nuggets of information than it would have been when I was a bored youngster in history class.

The essays in “The White Album” come from a period prior to my birth in the late ’60s and stretch into the ’70s when I was a child living only in the present, as children do. Reading these now and knowing the impact the ’60s had on the country, it’s interesting to see that time frame through Didion’s eyes.

Her focus is a journalistic one, yet she puts something of herself into each piece. We’ve all heard about Charles Manson and the murders that he and his followers committed in Los Angeles – that one horrible event has become a piece of our national historical quilt, so to speak. Didion and Roman Polanski, filmmaking husband of the brutally murdered actress Sharon Tate, were both godparents to the same child. That’s a minor, yet now compelling, piece of trivia.

Didion knew The Doors, Janis Joplin, Nancy Reagan, and many other people who helped shape the cultural fabric of California, and by extension, the United States. She spent her lifetime in California and New York, so she witnessed and was influenced by the movers and shakers who lived in those two states.

However, she was very interested in things that most people may not give much thought to. In her essay titled “Holy Water,” she explains her reverence for the water that flows out of her taps each day and where that comes from. The essay is about the California State Water Project, but it got me thinking about where my tap water comes from, too.

She also writes about shopping malls and the distinction between A, B, and C shopping centers as well as her personal desire to build malls, and she writes about the bureaucracy behind traffic control on a major freeway in Los Angeles. Even these seemingly boring subjects became interesting in her hands, and I kept looking up extra information as questions arose while I read.

The essays in the book run the gamut from her personal struggle with migraines to memories of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Honolulu to essays about influential people such as James Pike.

Don’t know who James Pike was? Neither did I, but while reading her essay about him and his death, I turned more than once to the internet to learn more. If only my bland history texts had been written in the Didion style – a style that makes me yearn to know more – history class would have been a joy instead of a chore, and maybe I’d be inclined to read more nonfiction.

In homage to Didion, who passed away on December 23, 2021, I will strive to read more journalistic essays at the very least.