Nowadays, the word “influencer” gets thrown around a lot in reference to people on social media platforms who exert influence over their followers to use certain products. The BookTok portion of TikTok has swayed huge numbers of readers and has catapulted many an author into bestseller status almost overnight.

Through this column, I do a bit of influencing myself, but who influences my own reading? So far, it hasn’t been BookTok at all, but there have been many influences on my reading over the years.

Naturally, my parents were my first influencers. I saw my father reading the newspaper each day and began to emulate that, and my mother often took me to the library and let me check out lots of books.

Teachers, of course, influenced what I read by assigning certain books in class and by having other books available to read on my own. Friends, especially during the teenage years, influenced me to read the “Sweet Valley High” books as well as Stephen King and V.C. Andrews and any other author whose works were creepy or controversial.

When I moved into my adult years, there were librarians who would either flat-out suggest a book or who would strategically place books to catch my eye. I became a teacher, so there were book catalogs from which I chose reading materials for my English students and for myself since I would read along with them, and I had colleagues who liked to read and who would suggest books that they enjoyed.

I love bookstores and they influence what their patrons purchase and read simply through product placement as well as by what they have to offer on their shelves. Booksellers love to share their reading recommendations with shoppers, too, and I’ve bought many books based upon a few wise booksellers’ suggestions.

As time went on, I joined a book club and that group continues to influence anywhere from six to 12 books that I read each year. Celebrities started their own book clubs and I’ll admit to having caved at least once to a recommendation from Oprah in the past and now from Reese. With the advancement of online platforms, I am in a variety of social media site book clubs where I can see post after post every day of books to read.

I track my reading in a notebook, but I also track my books on Goodreads, and that site has reviews I can read about any book that interests me and those reviews can sway my decision to read or not read a book. There are reviews on many platforms as well as in many print editions of newspapers and magazines, so other people’s opinions of books do their part to influence readers.

For me, I’m a sucker for a good list of books. If I come across something like “The BBC’s Top 100 Books You Should Read,” I’ll open the link and see which, if any, of the books I haven’t yet read. Lists like that are the biggest influencers on my reading, but I do try very hard to ignore most of the influencers out there and focus on what I want to read.

After all, when it comes right down to it, my reading taste is the biggest influencer in my choice of books to read, but I’m happy to share it with anyone who cares to be influenced (even a little) by it.