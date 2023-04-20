“Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books” by Azar Nafisi was published 20 years ago and deals with Iran in the 1980s and 1990s, but it’s a book that should be read by every American today. There’s an insidious undercurrent sweeping through our nation dealing with censorship, banning, rewriting, challenging, and other things that needs to stop before it sweeps our culture of literature out to sea and causes irreparable damage to our society.

Nafisi witnessed her nation change from one of burgeoning cultural advancement and female empowerment to one that has neither. Her own mother was “one of the first six women elected to Parliament in 1963” in Iran, and Nafisi “witnessed the rise of two women to the rank of cabinet minister.” Years later, though, under new leadership and laws, those two women were sentenced to death – one escaped because she was abroad at the time of the order, but the other was executed.

When a government wants to control its people, they come after the educated ones first. They close universities and burn books. They imprison and later execute writers and artists and the like. This happens over and over as any good history textbook will show; however, if you want to “change” history, all you must do is “change” its words. Erase them and you erase a culture and its people, and you then control them.

Nafisi repeats throughout this book that they (the people of Iran, and more specifically, the women of Iran) allowed what happened to their country to happen because they never believed it could really happen.

She now lives in the United States, and she lived here for some time prior to returning to her native country to teach at a university from which she was later expelled as laws concerning women changed.

Her most significant class, though, was one she conducted in the privacy of her own home with seven women – former university students of hers. In her home, in Tehran, the women could shed their coverings and speak freely about literature and its importance in their lives.

Literature, especially fiction, teaches empathy. Empathy makes you see and treat people as though they were extensions of yourself. When you do that, you respect those other people, and when you respect other people, you understand them on a human level, and when you understand them on a human level, you treat them with the dignity that they deserve, and you let them live their own lives as they see fit.

One character in Nafisi’s book says it like this: “It is only through literature that one can put oneself in someone else’s shoes and understand the other’s different and contradictory sides and refrain from becoming too ruthless. Outside the sphere of literature only one aspect of individuals is revealed. But if you understand their different dimensions you cannot easily murder them . . . If we had learned this one lesson from Dr. A our society would have been in a much better shape today.”

It’s a lesson that the United States should heed, as Nafisi herself said on an edition of “The Bookcase” podcast a few months ago. She is worried about this country. I am worried about this country. We need more people to read, to read well, and to learn from what they read.

Read this book and the books Nafisi teaches within it. They will open your eyes.