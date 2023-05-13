Tara Barnes is authentically, genuinely herself all the time.

A nurse at Methodist Fremont Health (MFH), Barnes uses this trait to establish trust with those in her care.

“I just meet patients right where they’re at in life,” Barnes said. “They trust you, they believe I’m a human being, too, and they trust me. That’s the most important part of the job, is instilling that trust.”

When patients are with Barnes, she said she asks them to do things that they do not want to do. But, because of that established trust, her patients know that she is advocating for them and their best interests. She will not let anything happen to them that’s not to their benefit while in her care, Barnes explained.

“I’m an advocate. I think my core is to be an advocate,” she said.

Growing up all around the country, 20 years ago Barnes moved to Fremont and now calls it her “homebase.”

When she arrived in Fremont, Barnes was already a CNA (certified nursing assistant). She eventually decided to progress in the field, and studied nursing at Midland University.

Barnes started her nursing career at CHI Health Immanuel in the oncology department, and was recruited to MFH. For the last eight years, Barnes has been a nurse at MFH, and currently works in the acute care unit (med surg ICU) caring for those in inpatient care.

Barnes is the clinical coordinator for the unit, and recently finished her master’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College.

The Tribune recently sat down with Barnes and spoke to her about her time as a nurse.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My husband Nathan and I formed a beautiful blended family 17 years ago and are now empty nesters. Our son Nik is a journeyman electrician and recently married our daughter-in-law Amber; they remain in Fremont. Our daughter Iyala resides in Omaha and is a student at UNO (University of Nebraska Omaha) to obtain a master’s in psychology to work as a mental health provider. Our youngest, Sydnee, lives in Norfolk and is navigating her educational goal of becoming an architect.

Q: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: I was 19 when I began my healthcare journey. I first became a certified nursing assistant (CNA), then a medication aide, and, at 25, I decided to further my education to become an RN (registered nurse). I don’t recall a specific moment that set me on my path; it has been naturally laid out for me. It sounds cheesy, but nursing is my calling.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A: I love our people! I love using my knowledge and experience to help patients and coworkers navigate challenging times in their lives. Being in a hospital is stressful for patients. I love finding ways to relate to them, reduce their stress, and comfort them.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: When working with people, every day has its unique experiences. The most challenging yet rewarding times are caring for our patients while also caring for the family. Having the skills and ability to care for someone during their last days is an honor. I am thankful to have the skills to help manage them through their process respectfully. Yet, simultaneously, I am pulled because I am also assisting families in navigating through their hardest days, losing their loved ones. Having lost a family member unexpectedly, I relate to it all. So while they are my hardest and saddest days, they are also my most honored days.

Q: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: When I was a little girl, I wanted to be a veterinarian. I loved animals, and still do. It seems I have always had the desire to care and advocate for those in need.

Q: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A: Nursing is a profession that provides many opportunities to impact people and the world in so many ways. As a nurse, I can see life in full circle, impact our community, and influence the profession. The last three years have been challenging, but I would choose this profession over and over again.

Q: Future plans?

A: On May 5, I graduated from Nebraska Methodist College with my master’s degree in nursing, focusing on executive leadership. For now, my future plans are to settle in and use my new knowledge to continue to make meaningful decisions for our nursing team at MFH (Methodist Fremont Health) and our patients.