Tara Lea fulfilling job with optimism and encouragement

Growing up, Tara Lea loved playing the role of matchmaker.

“Whether it was at the roller skating rink in grade school or at college, it was fun for me,” she said. “If a friend liked somebody, I was happy to be the middleman and the introducer.”

These days, Lea remains a matchmaker of sorts as president and chief executive officer of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lea doesn’t match people romantically.

But she matches businesses to each other.

If a business needs paper, she can match them with a local company that provides it. She can introduce a banker looking for a new business with one that’s looking for a loan.

She enjoys seeing the success.

“It’s fun to see that they’re still working with them — six years after I’ve introduced them,” Lea said.

For the last six-and-a-half years, Lea has served as a cheerleader and encourager.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Tara has taken the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce to the next level,” Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “Her skills in marketing, event planning, and social media have brought great value to local businesses and Fremont.”

Spellerberg said he is grateful for Lea and her team for “their commitment to showcase all the incredible people, businesses, and organizations making a difference in our community.”

Lea’s community commitment began years ago.

Originally from Hooper, she graduated from Logan View High School in 1997.

The same year, she served as Nebraska Pork Ambassador and Nebraska Shorthorn Lassie Queen.

She infuses a little humor into her conversation.

“My pride of pre-chamber life was to be a pig queen and a cow queen for the state of Nebraska in the same year,” she said.

In 2001, Lea graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in broadcast journalism. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2008.

Her first job was at 10/11 News TV station in Lincoln, where she was a television reporter and backup sports anchor. She moved to Chicago and worked for American Sports Partners, which planned large events for Future 500 companies.

She’d plan large parties around events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four basketball tournament and Master’s Golf Tournament.

After a couple years, she moved home and worked at UNL for the PGA golf management program. She worked with the Cox Classic golf tournament in Omaha for a couple years.

“Golf plays a big part of my life,” she said.

Lea then became president of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Then the Fremont job came open and it was a bigger chamber and closer to home,” she said.

So she pursued the opportunity and began working at the local chamber in 2016.

Lea and her husband, Scott, have been married for 15 years. They have a son, Preston, 11, who’s in sixth grade, and a daughter, London, 7, in second grade.

“I’m a taxi for my children’s sporting events,” she said. “They love all athletics.”

Lea said she and her spouse are their children’s No. 1 fans.

Her family enjoys playing golf.

“We love to hit the links whenever possible,” she said. “I have always loved being outdoors. I’m also super competitive. It’s nice to enjoy the outdoors and be able to take advantage of my competitive spirit and get a tan.”

Lea also serves as a cheerleader in the best sense of the word as she encourages others.

“I love finding the best in people or businesses or communities and then also being able to tell other people about that,” she said.

She enjoys telling people all the wonderful things a business is doing.

“I can fulfill my passion for my job every day,” she said. “I try to be very optimistic and find the best in everything.”

Lea said she enjoys meeting new people each day and celebrating their successes.

Many businesses have had success in recent years.

“It’s been a good couple of years,” Lea said. “It’s amazing how the flood and COVID really didn’t bring us down. We continued to thrive.”

Some of that success can be seen in 24 ribbon cuttings for new or expanded businesses or those that welcomed new management last year.

Most ribbon cuttings were for new businesses.

Lea estimates she’s been at almost 150 ribbon cuttings during her last six-and-a-half years with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

That’s a lot of ribbon and new business.

She appreciated the Lofts at 505 ribbon cutting in downtown Fremont in 2022.

“That building sat empty for so long so it’s nice to see life back there again,” she said.

Yet Lea has appreciated each ribbon cutting event.

“All of them have meant something to me,” she said. “I know the blood, sweat and tears that go into starting a business so when we can be there to celebrate it, it’s huge.”

Lea’s also been touched by the way people came together to help one another during the flood of 2019.

“That still melts my heart,” she said.

Lea said she has a front row seat as Fremont continues to grow.

In the meantime, she enjoys continuing to highlight Fremont businesses and spend time with family.

Her parents, Steve and Deb Pawling, live in Scribner. Lea believes she gets her sense of humor from her dad and husband.

“We’re a funny family,” she said lightheartedly, adding, “Life’s too short so enjoy it and have fun whenever you can.”