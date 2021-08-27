 Skip to main content
Task force has presentation
editor's pick top story

Task force has presentation

Fremont Public Schools logo

Task Force for Kids recently called on the community to vote for the Fremont Public Schools $123 million, no tax levy increase bond issue.

On Aug. 26, a Community Forum took place at Fremont High School for citizens to learn more information about the size, scope and financing of the bond issue.

Following the presentation, Task Force for Kids campaign co-chairs Chuck Johannsen and Brett

Richmond addressed the crowd calling for their support.

“Strong schools are a sign of a strong community. Vote for the 3 R’s - Repair, Renovate, Renew to keep our community growing strong and providing opportunities for students and their families,” Richmond said.

To learn more about the bond issue, please visit fremonttigers.org. More informational materials also can be found on the task force’s facebook page, @TaskForceforKids.

