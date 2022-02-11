 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Tea Party meeting to focus on issue of critical race theory

Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Mary Harper of We The Parents and Moms for Liberty will be speaking about the issue of critical race theory being taught in schools. One goal of this group is to encourage parents to run for school boards in upcoming elections. The group also will allow time for an update on what is happening in the State Legislature.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

