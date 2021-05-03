Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County plan May 6 meeting in Fremont

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building in Fremont.
The group will be updating information on bills in the State Legislature and discussing ideas for subjects and speakers for future meetings. One of the group’s goals is to be information as to how the government works and concerns of the people.
The public is invited and group members value everyone’s input so they can plan future meetings that will help them pursue their goal.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
