 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County plan May 6 meeting in Fremont
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County plan May 6 meeting in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group will be updating information on bills in the State Legislature and discussing ideas for subjects and speakers for future meetings. One of the group’s goals is to be information as to how the government works and concerns of the people.

The public is invited and group members value everyone’s input so they can plan future meetings that will help them pursue their goal.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News