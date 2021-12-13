 Skip to main content
Tea Party plans end-of-year social gathering

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Everyone is asked to bring some snacks to share for the end-of-the-year social gathering. The group will be taking up a collection for a donation to the library as it provides the meeting room for free.

The library will be closed beginning in April, so suggestions of other meeting venues will be appreciated.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

