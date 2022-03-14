 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tea Party plans March 17 meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The group will be discussing candidates for various offices, city and world events. The public is invited.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

