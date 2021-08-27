 Skip to main content
Tea Party plans viewing of Constitution film during upcoming meeting
  Updated
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.

Sept. 17 has been designated Constitution Day. With this in mind, the group will be showing the film, “A More Perfect Union: America Becomes a Nation,” a comprehensive recreation of events surrounding creation of the United States Constitution.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

