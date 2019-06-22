Nebraska CommonGround volunteers invited Nebraska Family and Consumer Sciences teachers to Shelton on June 4 for their second Banquet on the Farm event.
This hands-on learning experience allowed teachers to engage in conversations about the safety of modern agriculture. CommonGround volunteers are made up of volunteer farm women across the state who are passionate about helping consumers understand how food is grown and raised.
Pat Kassmeier, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Logan View, attended the event as a part of the Nebraska Career Education Conference. Ruth Ready, local farmer and member of CommonGround, shared her agribusiness experience at the event.
The event kicked off with learning opportunities revolving around different educational stations. The topics of these learning stations included animal health, genetically modified organisms, production methods and sustainability.
FCS teachers were able to hear from CommonGround volunteers who have extensive experience with these topics. As part of the educational stations, dairy cattle, chickens and pigs also were on display. Following the educational social hour, a buffet dinner was served featuring locally sourced foods.
Throughout the event, the 76 teachers in attendance were able to visit with CommonGround volunteers about agriculture. By being on a farm, teachers were able to better understand modern farm practices, and they were able to ask questions to clear up misinformation.
CommonGround is a national effort designed to help consumers base their food purchasing decisions on fact rather than fear. Nebraska was one of five states to pilot this program in 2010. CommonGround Nebraska is funded by the state’s corn and soybean farmers.