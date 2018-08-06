Teachers invited to class reunion
The Fremont High School class of 1973 will be holding its 45th reunion from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Group Lodge at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
All elementary, junior high and senior high school teachers from that era are invited to attend.
Retired FPS employees invited to event
All retired employees of Fremont Public Schools are invited to the Back to School Coffee to be held Aug. 13, at St. James Episcopal Church located at 301 E. Fifth St. in Fremont. This is a new location this year.
The coffee will begin at 9 a.m. with a cost of $3 per person. Spouses are welcome. There is no need to RSVP, just show up. If you have questions, call 402-727-5217.
Everyone invited to yoga class
Yoga and Wellness for Everyone is a new monthly program offering at Keene Memorial Library.
Class will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the large meeting room and is open to teens and adults of all abilities. Classes will be taught by collaborative partner, Kim Stabbe, RDH, MS, RYT. Stabbe is a certified yoga instructor with special certification in senior yoga and chair yoga. She teaches at Blue Yoga studio in downtown Fremont.
Yoga has been shown to help decrease stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, and some pain as well as improve balance and mental focus. Yoga is for all abilities; if participants are unable to get on the floor, a chair will be used.
Participants who have their own yoga mat are asked to bring it. First-time attendees will be asked to sign a participation waiver. Contact Sonia Vanderworth at the library (Sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694) with any questions.