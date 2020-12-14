Team Jack selling raffle tickets for restored Trans Am

The Team Jack Foundation will be raffling off a restored 1980 Pontiac Trans Am.

Mark Burch and his team at Mark Burch Motorsports have been busy fully restoring a 1980 Pontiac Trans Am. Recently, Mark, his wife Mari and the racing team presented this classic car to Team Jack Foundation to raffle off, with all proceeds benefiting the Team Jack Foundation and its mission.

“In less than three months my team and I brought this 1980 Pontiac Trans Am back to life with a complete ground up restoration,” Burch said. “After hearing about Andy’s situation, we knew it was time to act. We started on July 30th, and now have a solid and safe muscle car to donate to Team Jack.”

Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will take place at the 8th Annual Team Jack Gala in Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. For more information on rules and ticket purchase, visit the Team Jack Foundation website.

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $8.3 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in nine research projects nationally. The foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.

