Team of 3 help man at fire

He handed his phone to Schow, whom he commends for doing a good job of letting emergency personnel know where to go.

Bouc found the front door unlocked and he and Schow stepped just inside to see if they could find the man.

“The smoke was already so heavy at that point that as we tried to enter the house, we could not see or breathe,” Bouc said.

He knew they had to leave.

They weren’t absolutely certain if the resident was inside, but Bouc said Schow then saw the man’s hand at a window on the side of the house.

Meanwhile, Aegerter also had tried to go into the house, but came back out due to the smoke and intense heat.

“The fire was right there in the hallway,” Aegerter said.

Bouc and Aegerter reached the window outside at about the same time.

“Everything happened so fast,” Bouc recalled.

Aegerter said he punched the screen to get it off the window and hollered for the man to come to the window.

Bouc could see the man was struggling.