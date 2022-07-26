Teams compete in Sand Sculptures on Main event

What happens when your plan falls through?

You make a new plan.

That’s what members of the North Bend Cheer and Dance Team did last week.

Such perseverance paid off when they won the first place award and $1,000 cash prize along with a $200 social media prize.

The North Bend team was among groups participating in the Sand Sculptures on Main event in downtown Fremont. Teams representing local and area schools worked to build sand sculptures which were displayed Saturday during the Crazy Days event.

MainStreet Fremont hosted the event during which attendees could vote for their favorite sculpture with cash prizes set to go to the winners. Children also were able to play on a large pile of sand under the tent in a parking lot at Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

Originally, the North Bend team planned to build the head of a whale out of sand.

But things didn’t quite go as planned when the whale sank.

“After we built the main structure, it fell on us,” said Holley Booze, team sponsor.

Looking at the leftover shape of sand, members opted to build something else.

“We decide a lighthouse would look good in the shape that we had,” Booze said.

Team members then decided to connect the lighthouse to an island.

Thus, the North Bend Central Tiger Island was constructed.

They built a little house on the island and used food coloring to dye the sand to resemble blue waves. Using more stand, they built two small boats which appeared to float on the water.

The project became a lesson in perseverance. Booze said all 22 team members helped, working in shifts.

Funds raised will help team members, who purchase their own uniforms and pompoms.

“Each year, when you buy new uniforms, each athlete probably accumulates $800 of fees, so whatever we earn or win from this will go directly toward the athletes’ accounts,” said Randi Mimick, sponsor.

This was the second time a sand sculpture contest has taken place in downtown Fremont. The last event was in 2019.

Jill Gossett, a MainStreet Fremont board member, said the organization invited school groups to compete this year. That way, groups had an opportunity to win money for their organizations.

Bergan cheerleaders took second, winning $500; Midland University placed third, receiving $300; and the Fremont High Key Club took fourth, receiving $100.

Gossett, a Bergan cheer mom, said about a dozen cheerleaders took part in the sand sculpture event. Bergan cheerleaders began working on Wednesday night, packing sand into a wooden box.

On Thursday, they started creating a megaphone, volleyball, football and basketball.

They used leftover sand to create the Bergan logo in the background. Like the North Bend team, Bergan cheerleaders used food coloring to dye the sand.

But their sand was Bergan green.

It took about nine hours total for Bergan team members to create their sand sculpture.

They also learned a couple of lessons. For one, they needed to make sure the sand was wet enough to mold and yet dry enough to sculpt, Gossett said.

Moreover, this was also a lesson in patience and improvisation for the Bergan cheerleaders, when things didn’t quite go as expected.

Cheerleader Avery Gossett said making the megaphone’s handle was the most difficult.

When the sandy handle broke, they turned a trowel into a handle.

Avery Gossett said the group opted to make a megaphone, because it’s something cheerleaders use and – along with pompoms—probably what most people think about when they think of cheer teams.

One of the most fun parts was packing the sand into the box.

“And maybe accidentally throwing it on other cheer teammates,” Avery Gossett said with a smile.

Caitlin Pitt said enjoyed putting out decorations, like pompoms and signs.

Like the North Bend team, Bergan cheerleaders plan to use funds from the event to offset the cost of new uniforms.

In the meantime, their works of art drew plenty of interest from spectators, who seemed to enjoy seeing sculptures made of sand in downtown Fremont.

Event sponsors included: Abe Krasne Home Furnishings, Allo Communications, Dodge County Realty Group, FNBO, Great Plains Communications, Sid Dillon Chevrolet, Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Fremont Business Improvement District (BID) provided a grant for cash prizes for the teams.