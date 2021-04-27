Teamwork celebrated at groundbreaking for Southeast Beltway Project

Ricketts also commended the collaboration that the project had seen and stressed the importance of the community coming together.

“It’s something we’re known for here in Nebraska, but specifically what Fremont, Dodge County and the local businesses have done has really helped to accelerate this project, really helped move this forward so we could be where we are today,” he said.

Initially, Ricketts said NDOT slated the project to see completion in 2024 during the planning process.

“But because Fremont, Dodge County and then great companies like Lincoln Premium Poultry, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we want to contribute to this project,’ we were able to pull the resources together to get this project moving to where we are today,” he said.

Ricketts said the project has used about $45 million in Transportation Innovation Act dollars. Although the prospect of bonding was proposed in the Nebraska Legislature, he said going that route would result in millions of dollars of debt for interest payments.