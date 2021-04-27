Teamwork celebrated at groundbreaking for Southeast Beltway Project

Having grown up in and driven around south Fremont, Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he knew the importance of the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project.
“Today’s groundbreaking marks a historic achievement for improving the connectivity for the people of Fremont and all Nebraskans,” he said Monday afternoon. “This is your southeast beltway.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hosted a celebration of the progress made on the construction of the Fremont Southeast Beltway. Gov. Pete Ricketts attended as one of the event’s speakers.
“With this southeast beltway project, we’re going to be working to address some of the congestion and connect Fremont even better to commerce here in the state of Nebraska,” he said.
The $62 million project will add a 3.2-mile four-lane beltway on U.S. Highway 77 on the south side of Fremont. Graham Construction began work on the bypass in July 2020 and is scheduled to finish in 2023.
NDOT Director John Selmer opened up the comments and said although he’s only been in his position for a month-and-a-half, he was glad to come out to the event.
“As I look at this project, tremendous progress has been made, and to me, this is really a great model of how communities and state agencies, how we can work together and actually accomplish something that’ll be extremely beneficial to the community, the region and even to the state,” he said. “I just celebrate you for that.”
Ricketts also commended the collaboration that the project had seen and stressed the importance of the community coming together.
“It’s something we’re known for here in Nebraska, but specifically what Fremont, Dodge County and the local businesses have done has really helped to accelerate this project, really helped move this forward so we could be where we are today,” he said.
Initially, Ricketts said NDOT slated the project to see completion in 2024 during the planning process.
“But because Fremont, Dodge County and then great companies like Lincoln Premium Poultry, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we want to contribute to this project,’ we were able to pull the resources together to get this project moving to where we are today,” he said.
Ricketts said the project has used about $45 million in Transportation Innovation Act dollars. Although the prospect of bonding was proposed in the Nebraska Legislature, he said going that route would result in millions of dollars of debt for interest payments.
“That actually isn’t going to progress us toward being able to do some of the projects we’ve got here today,” Ricketts said. “We can rely upon the innovations that we’re doing like we see here in Fremont as a model for other communities, rather than going down the path of burdening all the taxpayers of Nebraska with that additional debt.”
During his speech, Ricketts also signed a proclamation declaring Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. In 2019, he said the state saw 991 crashes in work zones, resulting in 13 fatalities.
“Help keep our drivers on the road safe and our teammates who are working those construction zones safe,” Ricketts said. “That’s very, very important that we recognize that.”
Spellerberg thanked several people and organizations for their commitment to grow Nebraska and their support of the project, including former Mayor Scott Getzschman, the current and prior Fremont City Council and city staff.
Additionally, Spellerberg gave thanks to organizations like LPP, Costco, WholeStone Farms, Fremont Beef Company, Fremont Contract Carriers and Sid Dillon Chevrolet.
“The Fremont Southeast Beltway Project is truly an example of what we can accomplish when we have unity of purpose and perseverance,” he said. “Without the collaboration and support from the entire community, we would not be here today.”
With U.S. Highways 275, 30 and 77, Spellerberg said Fremont sits in a prime location in northeast Nebraska.
“With the support and completion of the southeast beltway, Fremont is positioned to attract and support Nebraska’s strong and growing economy, helping us to continue to grow Nebraska,” he said.
Jessica Kolterman, director of administration for LPP, said the company was pleased to have played a part in bringing the project to fruition and is looking forward to its benefits.
“From our perspective, this roadway allows greater connectivity to all the places our team members traveled as they traveled to and from our facilities,” she said. “It also allows a streamlined process for trucks bringing our products into the facilities and then taking that product to warehouses for you all to enjoy when you go to purchase chicken at Costco.”
Driving past the construction site every day, Kolterman said she’s reminded of the core values represented in the project, including teamwork and collaboration.
“We have figured out something here that not everyone else has figured out, and that is by working together and finding ways to overcome roadblocks together,” she said. “And collaborating together, we can find solutions to problems and just get things done.”
Dave Rexin, district manager of Graham Construction, said his team had been following the project since the LPP facility broke ground in 2017.
“During some of our preliminary pricing of plan reviews for Costco, it was made clear that the Fremont Southeast Beltway was a project that we wanted to be a part of,” he said.
Throughout the project, Rexin said multiple local contractors have been involved, including Arps Red-E-Mix, Goree Backhoe and Excavating, Sweetwater Inc., PGR Trucking and S2 Roll-offs and Refuse.
But Graham’s relationship with LPP and Costco has helped reduce the risk and ultimately the price of the project, Rexin said.
“Currently, we’re using one of their buildings on the south side here as an office,” he said. “So with these local businesses and our strong working relationship with the DOT, we anticipate on getting this project done well ahead of schedule to fulfill the need to produce safety and productivity.”
Along with Ricketts’ proclamation, Rexin said he was proud of Grahams’ efforts to improve safety in sites like the project’s.
“We are very excited with the direction and the path that the DOT and Gov. Ricketts have for the infrastructure in the state of Nebraska,” he said.
With the event, Spellerberg told the Fremont Tribune that the community’s teamwork in the project made it much more special.
“This is a great historic project for Fremont and for Nebraska when you look at the connectivity and just the safety of Fremont and the truck traffic congestion going down and just the economic future for this area down here,” he said. “It’s just a great project, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Ricketts told the media afterward that he believes the beltway will vastly improve safety around Fremont and draw in more people to the community.
“There’s a couple of great things that are going to happen in regard to safety and efficiency because of this southeast beltway,” he said. “So I think it’s really an exciting project, and I’m so pleased to see how involved the Fremont community’s been in this.”