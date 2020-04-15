Technical issues cut City Council meeting short, raises questions about accessibility

Getzschman added that he’s seen an improvement in each meeting since the council transitioned to online meetings. Issues with reverberation and echo that were prominent in the first meeting have been solved and he said Zoom meetings are being used seamlessly in day-to-day business.

“At this point, we’ll continue to use it,” he said. “When you have technological challenges, you have to deal with them.”

Ellis fears those technological challenges may push some participants away from the meeting.

“I personally have a little bit of a concern about the public input,” he said. “...In the end, I don’t believe the citizens of Fremont are involved in the government like they should.”

Councilmember Linda McClain said the transition to Zoom isn’t a perfect solution by any means.

“If I had to grade it, I think it’s like a C or C-, maybe a C+ at times,” she said. “It’s challenging for sure.”

She said public accessibility is essential to City Council meetings. When technology facilitating those meetings struggles, it can hinder that necessary public interaction.