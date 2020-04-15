Technical issues cut City Council meeting short, raises questions about accessibility

Fremont City Council adjourned its Tuesday meeting after nearly an hour of technical difficulties.
The council transitioned to electronic meetings held over the video conference software Zoom since March. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order on March 17 that permitted state and local governmental boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet electronically to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Scott Getzschman said the decision to adjourn came after several members of the public participating in the meeting were unable to hear the meeting from their phone.
He said the technical issues were out of council’s control, chalking up the difficulties to technological issues with the Zoom system.
“Quite frankly, we had no control over what happened last night,” Getzschman said. “We’re waiting for Zoom and their customer service to come back to us with rectification and we’re in the process of ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”
Councilmember Glen Ellis said the issues with Tuesday’s meeting are indicative of a need to examine the way council conducts meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellis commended the work of City Clerk Tyler Ficken, who he said has worked diligently to improve the council’s Zoom meetings. He also praised Getzschman’s decision to call for an adjournment of Tuesday’s meetings due to accessibility issues.
However, Ellis reiterated that the way Fremont operated its meeting was lagging behind other communities.
“Ours was thrown together. I don’t want to sound bad, but it seems like there wasn’t a lot of effort put together towards the quality of the product,” Ellis said. “We needed to spend more time in testing and testing all different scenarios.”
Omaha’s City Council hasn’t held a meeting since March 17 and doesn’t plan to meet until April 21. Lincoln’s City Council just recently made the decision to transition to virtual meetings over the next two weeks.
Ellis said he would like to see City Council move forward cautiously, only addressing the bare essentials.
“The people’s business is important, but let’s make sure we do it right,” he said.
Getzschman said council has the ability to continue or make changes to the agenda at any point, but halting council meetings is a misstep.
“I don’t think you should stop government,” he said. “The community needs to move forward.”
Issues such as the Wholestone Farms redevelopment project are necessary items that require action, according to Getzschman.
“I know we’re dealing with COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the world is stopped,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that there aren’t developers moving forward. Time is money.”
Getzschman added that he’s seen an improvement in each meeting since the council transitioned to online meetings. Issues with reverberation and echo that were prominent in the first meeting have been solved and he said Zoom meetings are being used seamlessly in day-to-day business.
“At this point, we’ll continue to use it,” he said. “When you have technological challenges, you have to deal with them.”
Ellis fears those technological challenges may push some participants away from the meeting.
“I personally have a little bit of a concern about the public input,” he said. “...In the end, I don’t believe the citizens of Fremont are involved in the government like they should.”
Councilmember Linda McClain said the transition to Zoom isn’t a perfect solution by any means.
“If I had to grade it, I think it’s like a C or C-, maybe a C+ at times,” she said. “It’s challenging for sure.”
She said public accessibility is essential to City Council meetings. When technology facilitating those meetings struggles, it can hinder that necessary public interaction.
“We want everyone to be able to ask questions, which is another challenge,” she said. “That is the challenge in my estimation and that’s why we had to adjourn [Tuesday]. It was very clear that we weren’t going to be able to have everyone answer questions.”
McClain said the current situation is difficult and raises questions as to how the council will effectively conduct business in the future.
“In this environment, it’s tough,” she said. “I just don’t know where this is going to go and if we’ll be able to really effectively conduct the business that we need to.”
Ellis also advocated for a need to relax municipal codes allowing the council to hold meetings electronically on a local level during the pandemic.
“I definitely feel that we as a council need to come together and vote to relax some of our municipal code,” he said. “I know that the governor has issued an executive order, but we should do that on a city level.”
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson backed Ricketts’ executive order regarding public meeting requirements during the pandemic.
City attorney Travis Jacott added that the City’s decision to transition to electronic meetings would hold up if challenged.
“We’re pretty confident that legally, based on the executive order of the governor and the way it is being applied to the City of Fremont, that it would hold up,” Jacott said.
Getzschman said he expects at least three or four more council meetings to be held electronically. It’s an added burden, but he said council should be able to make due.
“Is it a hardship and is it difficult? Absolutely,” he said. “I feel, personally, we need to go through the process. If council decides, and again they can decide if they don’t want to discuss a certain item, they can vote and that item can be continued.”
