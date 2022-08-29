Teen dies after Sunday motorcycle accident

A Fremont teen died after a motorcycle accident on Sunday near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue.

Emmitt Harmel, 18, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later died.

Fremont Police received a call about a motorcycle in a ditch at about 4:16 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the teen in the ditch and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Police said an accident investigation determined that the motorcycle was southbound on Clarmar Avenue before losing control and leaving the roadway.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.