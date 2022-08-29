 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Teen dies after Sunday motorcycle accident

  • Updated
  • 0

A Fremont teen died after a motorcycle accident on Sunday near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue.

Emmitt Harmel, 18, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later died.

Fremont Police received a call about a motorcycle in a ditch at about 4:16 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the teen in the ditch and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Police said an accident investigation determined that the motorcycle was southbound on Clarmar Avenue before losing control and leaving the roadway.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
Emergency logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dennis Rodman is no longer going to Russia to help Brittney Griner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News